Co-owner Isabel Eckrosh with an order of shrimp and grits at the Dog and Pig Show w— the takeout spot will close on Feb. 12.

Thursday, January 19, 2017

The Dog and Pig Show to Close in February

Big plans are afoot.

Posted By on Thu, Jan 19, 2017 at 7:51 PM

It started as a secret supper club, but Isabel and James Eckrosh had bigger aspirations. Their tiny to-go spot, the Dog and Pig Show, opened six months later in Church Hill to critical acclaim. James’ shrimp and grits with bacon butter, kimchi garlic and roe soon became a Richmond favorite, along with sweet treats baked by Isabel.

Now the Eckroshes are planning something new. The couple announced on Instagram that their storefront would close on Feb. 12.

“We’ll still be producing some of our amazing items — just not in the way y’all may have become accustomed to,” the caption says underneath a photo of the two.

There aren’t any more details yet about the future, although the couple is expecting their first child in the middle of February, but we’ll keep you posted.

