Weekly Food Notes

More and more local restaurants are joining Quickness RVA, the bike delivery service, to combat the lack of distinction between local businesses and chains on bigger sites such as GrubHub. And small markets are signing up, too. You can get goods delivered from Little House Green Grocery, Trolley Market Convenience Store and Uptown Market & Deli. quicknessrva.com.

Years ago, Nota Bene began informally at owner Victoria Deroche’s house as a monthly pizza club. And now, one Sunday a month, you’ll have a chance to try some of the original members' creations and reminisce about the old days -- folks such as Julia Battaglini and Dave Martin of Secco Wine Bar and Ardent Craft Ales’ Tom Sullivan. (I’m assuming my invitation was lost in the mail.) Nota Bene’s first pizza night will be held on Sunday, Jan. 29 from 5-9 p.m. Reservations are recommended and you can find the rest of the schedule at notabenerva.com.

In other club news, Hardywood Park Craft Brewery is launching a beer club. Members will get to go to special events, receive limited releases and more. You can sign up at hardywood.com/beerclub.

We knew jobs would be lost when Relay Foods and Door to Door Organics merged, but Charlottesville’s Daily Progress reports that many of the farmers that Relay Foods used aren’t sure that they’ll be added as producers for the company. So far, none are listed on the site and Door to Door Organics is shipping its goods from a warehouse in Pennsylvania. doortodoororganics.com.

Boka Tavern on Broad Street is closed after less than a year, reports Richmond BizSense. Owner Patrick Harris is focusing on his other restaurants and catering business, with the hopes of a new concept in the space at a future date. bokatruck.com.

Although Vagabond’s logo is a rabbit with a hobo bindle, it still comes as a shock that critically acclaimed chef Owen Lane, formerly of the Magpie, will no longer offer his menu at the restaurant next to the National. The Times Dispatch reports that he’s moving to Memphis. vagabondrva.com.

Belmont Butchery will be closed through Jan. 31 for renovations, although they will be taking orders for Super Bowl Sunday during that time. Remodeling junkies can check out their progress on all the usual social media channels. belmontbutchery.com.

Happenings

Always had home-brewing aspirations? You can learn how tonight, Jan. 18, at Final Gravity Brewing Co. at 6118 Lakeside Ave. from 6-9 p.m. It’s $25 per person and you’ll not only learn the basics but you’ll pick up a few professional tips along the way, too. And who knows? Maybe it’s the start of a whole new career — many of the breweries around town were started by folks who originally fell in love with home brewing. finalgravitybrew.com.

You can get a little crazy with chili and talk to your local representatives at the nonpartisan General Assembly Wild Game Chili Cook-Off to be held Thursday, Jan. 19, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the lieutenant governor's office in Capitol Square. What might you expect? Bear, wild boar and kangaroo are just few of the exotic choices offered in the past. Today's your last day to make a reservation — visit virginiasportsmen.org/chili.

On Saturday, Jan. 21, from noon-10 p.m., you can help yourself to one of Buskey Cider’s brand new cans. You can pop open one at the Scott’s Addition tasting room or buy a few to take home with you. buskeycider.com.