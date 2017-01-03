Style Weekly

Kelly Barrows, serving up sweets including the gluten-free variety, with owner Noah Yeager and his Bavarian club with fresh harvest salad, and former wait staff member Kay Vanderlyn showing off a fruit and yogurt parfait. Plant Zero will serve dinner now, in addition to breakfast and lunch.

Scott Elmquist

Scott Elmquist

Kelly Barrows, serving up sweets including the gluten-free variety, with owner Noah Yeager and his Bavarian club with fresh harvest salad, and former wait staff member Kay Vanderlyn showing off a fruit and yogurt parfait. Plant Zero will serve dinner now, in addition to breakfast and lunch.

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Dinner Is About to Be Served at Plant Zero Cafe

New hours start Tuesday night.

Posted By on Tue, Jan 3, 2017 at 12:10 PM

The Style folks are fond of one restaurant in particular — Plant Zero Cafe. It keeps us caffeinated, it staves off hunger, the staff cheers us on, and best of all, it’s right across the street from our offices.

Now Plant Zero has decided to step it up: Starting Tuesday, Jan. 3 — tonight — it will break away from offering only breakfast and lunch, and launch new dinner hours beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Plant Zero is always packed — so why mess around with an already good thing?

“We’re ready to do it and do something more upscale,” owner Noah Yeager says. He’s been working with Lainie Myers, former sous chef at Graffiato, to develop the menu.

“We wanted to start with a whole new dinner menu,” he says. “But with the holidays and other things, we’re going with a modified version of our lunch menu and four specials.”

Those will include chicken Marbella and crab cakes. Gradually, over time, most of what diners can expect at dinner won’t be found on the menu earlier in the day.

“I’m excited and nervous and well,” Yeager says. “We’ll see how it goes tonight.”

And that sounds about right for any big change in 2017.

Plant Zero Cafe

Mondays 8 a.m.–4 p.m.; Tuesdays-Thursdays 8 a.m.–9 p.m.;

Fridays 8 a.m.–10 p.m.; Saturdays 9 a.m.–3 p.m. and 4:30-10 p.m.

3 E. Third St.

231-6500

plantzerocafe.com

