Dinner Is About to be Served at Plant Zero Cafe.

The Style folks are fond of one restaurant in particular — Plant Zero Cafe. It keeps us caffeinated, it staves off hunger, the staff cheers us on, and best of all, it’s right across the street from our offices.

Now Plant Zero has decided to step it up: Starting Tuesday, Jan. 2 — tonight — it will break away from offering only breakfast and lunch, and launch new dinner hours, starting at 4:30 p.m.

Plant Zero is always packed — so why mess around with an already good thing? “We’re ready to do it and do something more upscale,” says owner Noah Yeager. He’s been working with Lainie Myers, former sous chef at Graffiato, to develop the new menu.

“We wanted to start with a whole new dinner menu,” he says, “but with the holidays and other things, we’re going with a modified version of our lunch menu and four specials.”

Those will include chicken Marbella and crab cakes, and gradually, over time, most of what diners can expect at dinner won’t be found on the menu earlier in the day.

“I’m excited and nervous and well, we’ll see how it goes tonight,” says Yeager.

And that sounds about right for any big change in 2017.

Plant Zero Cafe

Mondays 8 a.m.–4 p.m.; Tuesdays-Thursdays 8 a.m.–9 p.m.;

Fridays 8 a.m.–10 p.m.; Saturdays 9 a.m.–3 p.m. and 4:30-10 p.m.

3 E. Third St.

231-6500

plantzerocafe.com