Style Weekly

Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion

Short Order Blog

Archives | RSS

click to enlarge cheese_cones.jpg

Monday, December 19, 2016

Edible Pine Cones?

We dare you to make this.

Posted By on Mon, Dec 19, 2016 at 8:00 AM

The “Cheese Cones” resurfaced recently while I sifted through a trove of my grandmother’s and great-grandmother’s recipes.

It’s become a happenstance holiday tradition that I come across the yellowing card while searching for my great-grandmother’s gingerbread recipe, which is written in French, merci.

I’m always intrigued that the “Cheese Cones” card has evidence of actual use.

Someone made this? A relative?

It’s not the cheddar-mayo-sherry mix that vexes me the most. It’s not the Hellmann’s mayo. (I’m a Duke’s girl on the rare occasions I use mayo).

Nope. The most troubling part is imagining the mess that the pinecones must become after party guests take the first few nibbles. Plus, I’m pretty sure that the ones from the backyard might be tastier.

But I’m not going to try them. No way.

Go ahead. You make “Cheese Cones.” I dare you!

Readers also liked…

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Latest in Short Order Blog

  • Re: Cat Cafes Coming to Virginia

    • Shark Tank -- different person, different state, but same concept :) http://gazettereview.com/2016/08/gato-cafe……

    • Posted by Suz Kitsteiner
    • on December 24, 2016

  • Re: UPDATE: Strawberry Thai is Closing

    • Do you need personal loan? Does your firm,company or industry need financial assistance? Do you…

    • Posted by Mohammed Abdul
    • on December 22, 2016

  • Re: Cat Cafes Coming to Virginia

    • Saw her on Shark Tank. Mr. Wonderful was hoping the cafe would be on a…

    • Posted by 1Ronald
    • on December 20, 2016
  • More »
    • Style Weekly

    Top Commenters

    Other Publications

    2016+Healthy+Aging
    Richmond+360+%28Other%29
    2016+Women+in+Business

    Style Weekly's mission is to provide smart, witty and tenacious coverage of Richmond. Our editorial team strives to reveal Richmond's true identity through unflinching journalism, incisive writing, thoughtful criticism, arresting photography and sophisticated presentation.

    We make sense of the news; pursue those in power; explore the city's arts and culture; open windows on provocative ideas; and help readers know Richmond through its people. We give readers the information to make intelligent decisions.

    Copyright © 2016 Style Weekly
    Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion
    All rights reserved
    Powered by Foundation