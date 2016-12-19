Edible Pine Cones?

The “Cheese Cones” resurfaced recently while I sifted through a trove of my grandmother’s and great-grandmother’s recipes.

It’s become a happenstance holiday tradition that I come across the yellowing card while searching for my great-grandmother’s gingerbread recipe, which is written in French, merci.

I’m always intrigued that the “Cheese Cones” card has evidence of actual use.

Someone made this? A relative?

It’s not the cheddar-mayo-sherry mix that vexes me the most. It’s not the Hellmann’s mayo. (I’m a Duke’s girl on the rare occasions I use mayo).

Nope. The most troubling part is imagining the mess that the pinecones must become after party guests take the first few nibbles. Plus, I’m pretty sure that the ones from the backyard might be tastier.

But I’m not going to try them. No way.

Go ahead. You make “Cheese Cones.” I dare you!