Style Weekly

Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion

March 06, 2017 Special/Signature Issues » RVA Growler

Richmond Recipe: Beer-Brined Pork Chops 

click to enlarge growler_recipe_porkchop.jpg

Scott Elmquist

Metzger Bar and Butchery’s Brittanny Anderson, a James Beard Foundation semifinalist for 2017 Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic, shares this recipe to pump up the flavor of an ordinary pork chop.

Ingredients:
1 1/4 cups salt
3/4 cup sugar
5 bay leaves
10 peppercorns
1 onion, sliced
1 lemon, sliced
5 cloves garlic, crushed
3 quarts water
32 ounces beer
4 bone-in pork chops

Directions:

Combine all the ingredients except the beer in a large pot and bring to a boil. Once the salt and sugar have dissolved, turn off the heat and allow the mixture to steep for 30 minutes. Then add the beer and chill until it’s cold.

Using a large bowl or gallon-sized freezer bag, pour the beer mixture over the pork chops. Brine for three hours in the refrigerator.

Remove the pork chops, pat them dry and season to taste with salt and pepper. Grill the chops on each side for 5 minutes or until they’re medium.

click to enlarge Brittanny Anderson - SCOTT ELMQUIST
  • Scott Elmquist
  • Brittanny Anderson


More RVA Growler »

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Events Calendar

Mon
6 Tue
7 Wed
8 Thu
9 Fri
10 Sat
11 Sun
12

Submit an event

  • Re: Väsen Brewing Co. Will Open in Scott's Addition This Summer

    • I was so excited to see the name! Having lived in Stockholm recently I actually…

    • Posted by Shannon Cooling Troyka
    • on March 1, 2017

  • Re: Väsen Brewing Co. Will Open in Scott's Addition This Summer

    • Vasen should mean "lets cram one more brewery into Scott's Addition!" I'm looking forward to…

    • Posted by B
    • on March 1, 2017

  • Re: Exploring Richmond's Beer Caves at Rocketts Landing

    • @CHOODOT43 - from the PDF listed above - "Aside from the reported brick beer cellars…

    • Posted by evanrichmond
    • on February 13, 2017
  • More »
    • Style Weekly

    Latest in RVA Growler

    Other Publications

    2016+Healthy+Aging
    RVA+Growler
    Richmond+360+%28Other%29

    Style Weekly's mission is to provide smart, witty and tenacious coverage of Richmond. Our editorial team strives to reveal Richmond's true identity through unflinching journalism, incisive writing, thoughtful criticism, arresting photography and sophisticated presentation.

    We make sense of the news; pursue those in power; explore the city's arts and culture; open windows on provocative ideas; and help readers know Richmond through its people. We give readers the information to make intelligent decisions.

    Copyright © 2017 Style Weekly
    Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion
    All rights reserved
    Powered by Foundation