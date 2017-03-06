Richmond Recipe: Beer-Brined Pork Chops 

Metzger Bar and Butchery’s Brittanny Anderson, a James Beard Foundation semifinalist for 2017 Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic, shares this recipe to pump up the flavor of an ordinary pork chop.

Ingredients:

1 1/4 cups salt

3/4 cup sugar

5 bay leaves

10 peppercorns

1 onion, sliced

1 lemon, sliced

5 cloves garlic, crushed

3 quarts water

32 ounces beer

4 bone-in pork chops

Directions:

Combine all the ingredients except the beer in a large pot and bring to a boil. Once the salt and sugar have dissolved, turn off the heat and allow the mixture to steep for 30 minutes. Then add the beer and chill until it’s cold.

Using a large bowl or gallon-sized freezer bag, pour the beer mixture over the pork chops. Brine for three hours in the refrigerator.

Remove the pork chops, pat them dry and season to taste with salt and pepper. Grill the chops on each side for 5 minutes or until they’re medium.

click to enlarge Scott Elmquist

Brittanny Anderson



