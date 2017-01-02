Style Weekly

Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion
VOTE TODAY: 2017 Best of Richmond

VOTE TODAY: 2017 Best of Richmond

It's time for you to help decide Richmond's best in food, arts, entertainment and more.
Feb. 1, 2017 0
Virginia Joins Federal Lawsuit Challenging President Trump's Executive Order on Immigration

Virginia Joins Federal Lawsuit Challenging President Trump's Executive Order on Immigration

by JORDAN PASCALE

Feb. 1, 2017 4
A Second Casa Del Barco Is Coming to Short Pump

A Second Casa Del Barco Is Coming to Short Pump

Independent restaurants are making their move west.

by BRANDON FOX

Feb. 1, 2017 0
VIDEO: Women in Dave Brat's "Grill" About Town Hall Meeting

VIDEO: Women in Dave Brat’s "Grill" About Town Hall Meeting

Congressman promises town hall, says disruption was "partisan hit job."

by JACKIE KRUSZEWSKI

Jan. 31, 2017 40
VCU Rally Shows Solidarity After Trump Immigration Orders

VCU Rally Shows Solidarity After Trump Immigration Orders

by JACKIE KRUSZEWSKI

Jan. 31, 2017 29
Preview: Crosstown Hoops Rivalry, Part One

Preview: Crosstown Hoops Rivalry, Part One

Richmond Spiders visit the VCU Rams in the season's first basketball match-up Feb. 1.

by BRENT BALDWIN AND F.T. REA

Jan. 31, 2017 1
Richmond Planned Parenthood Faces Growing IUD Demand

Richmond Planned Parenthood Faces Growing IUD Demand

by JACKIE KRUSZEWSKI

Jan. 31, 2017 4
Richmond Musician Matthew E. White Teams With Flo Morrissey for a Free-Floating Album

Richmond Musician Matthew E. White Teams With Flo Morrissey for a Free-Floating Album

by PETER MCELHINNEY

Jan. 31, 2017 0
The Owners of the Soon-to-Be-Closed Dog and Pig Show Talk About What's Next

The Owners of the Soon-to-Be-Closed Dog and Pig Show Talk About What's Next

by BRANDON FOX

Jan. 31, 2017 0
January Spirits: Why People Paid to Wait for Ghosts at Petersburg's Centre Hill Mansion

January Spirits: Why People Paid to Wait for Ghosts at Petersburg's Centre Hill Mansion

by JACKIE KRUSZEWSKI

Jan. 31, 2017 1
Redistricting Reform, Civil Rights Restoration Among Amendments Killed by General Assembly Subcommittee

Redistricting Reform, Civil Rights Restoration Among Amendments Killed by General Assembly Subcommittee

by JORDAN PASCALE

Jan. 31, 2017 0
Theater Review: Swift Creek Mill's "Death Trap" Offers Some Good Scares and a Few Laughs

Theater Review: Swift Creek Mill’s "Death Trap" Offers Some Good Scares and a Few Laughs

by CLAIRE BOSWELL

Jan. 31, 2017 0
Virginia General Assembly Bill Would Allow "Revenge Porn" Victims to Sue in Civil Court

Virginia General Assembly Bill Would Allow "Revenge Porn" Victims to Sue in Civil Court

by JORDAN PASCALE

Jan. 31, 2017 0
Game Review: Resident Evil 7 Biohazard

Game Review: Resident Evil 7 Biohazard

One of gaming's original haunted houses is still grimy after all these years.

by COLBY ROGERS

Jan. 31, 2017 0
Five Games We're Excited to Play in February

Five Games We're Excited to Play in February

by COLBY ROGERS

Jan. 31, 2017 0
Event Pick: The Cheats Movement #WeSeeIt Magazine Launch at Gallery5

Event Pick: The Cheats Movement #WeSeeIt Magazine Launch at Gallery5

Feb. 4
Jan. 31, 2017 0
Event Pick: The Mighty Marley Celebration at the Hofheimer Building

Event Pick: The Mighty Marley Celebration at the Hofheimer Building

Feb. 4
Jan. 31, 2017 0
Short Order

Weekly Food Notes: New Restaurants + Even More New Restaurants

Weekly Food Notes: New Restaurants + Even More New Restaurants

by Brandon Fox

Feb. 1, 2017 0

Studio

DVD Review: "I Drink Your Blood" (1970)

DVD Review: “I Drink Your Blood” (1970)

An exploitation horror classic gets the deluxe treatment.

by Brent Baldwin

Jan. 31, 2017 0

The Lens

Behind the Photo: Manchester Construction

Behind the Photo: Manchester Construction

by Scott Elmquist

Oct. 21, 2016 0

Style Weekly's mission is to provide smart, witty and tenacious coverage of Richmond. Our editorial team strives to reveal Richmond's true identity through unflinching journalism, incisive writing, thoughtful criticism, arresting photography and sophisticated presentation.

We make sense of the news; pursue those in power; explore the city's arts and culture; open windows on provocative ideas; and help readers know Richmond through its people. We give readers the information to make intelligent decisions.

