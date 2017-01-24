Style Weekly

Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion
2016 Richmonder of the Year: Tim Kaine

2016 Richmonder of the Year: Tim Kaine

A hometown guy enters the vortex of 2016's biggest story.

by Jason Roop

Jan. 03, 2017 24
1 2
Cold Shoulder Forms Between Nikki-Dee Ray and WxRisk Ahead of Snowstorm

Cold Shoulder Forms Between Nikki-Dee Ray and WxRisk Ahead of Snowstorm

by JACKIE KRUSZEWSKI

Jan. 6, 2017 26
Relay Foods Merger to Cost Jobs in Virginia

Relay Foods Merger to Cost Jobs in Virginia

Relay Foods is now Door to Door Organics

by BRANDON FOX

Jan. 6, 2017 0
All of Our Richmond Food Reviews From 2016

All of Our Richmond Food Reviews From 2016

Progress in the local food and drink scene continues, unabated. So we're guessing there's a few places you might have missed.

by COLBY ROGERS

Jan. 6, 2017 0
Former Inmates Get Free Tattoo Removal at Henrico Business

Former Inmates Get Free Tattoo Removal at Henrico Business

by JACKIE KRUSZEWSKI

Jan. 5, 2017 2
10 Resolutions to Improve Your Kitchen Habits

10 Resolutions to Improve Your Kitchen Habits

It's time to turn on the stove again.

by LORRAINE EATON

Jan. 5, 2017 0
Preview: Susan Worsham's Photography Exhibit "By the Grace of God" at Candela Gallery

Preview: Susan Worsham's Photography Exhibit "By the Grace of God" at Candela Gallery

Artist talk on Thursday, Jan. 5

by KAREN NEWTON

Jan. 5, 2017 0
New Richmond City Council Opens with Friendly Vibes

New Richmond City Council Opens with Friendly Vibes

But contention brews between two incumbents.

by JACKIE KRUSZEWSKI

Jan. 4, 2017 6
Weekly Food Notes: A New Name, A New Look + More

Weekly Food Notes: A New Name, A New Look + More

by BRANDON FOX

Jan. 4, 2017 2
Remembrance: William Ray “Billy” Hatley 1947-2016

Remembrance: William Ray “Billy” Hatley 1947-2016

by F.T. REA

Jan. 4, 2017 3
Five Games We're Excited to Play in January 2017

Five Games We're Excited to Play in January 2017

by COLBY ROGERS

Jan. 4, 2017 0
Dinner Is Now Served at Plant Zero Cafe

Dinner Is Now Served at Plant Zero Cafe

New hours start Tuesday night.

by BRANDON FOX

Jan. 3, 2017 1
2016 Richmonder of the Year: Tim Kaine

2016 Richmonder of the Year: Tim Kaine

A hometown guy enters the vortex of 2016's biggest story.

by JASON ROOP

Jan. 3, 2017 24
In First Official Act, Mayor Levar Stoney Officiates Wedding

In First Official Act, Mayor Levar Stoney Officiates Wedding

by JACKIE KRUSZEWSKI

Jan. 3, 2017 12
Architecture Review: The National Museum of African-American History Tells a Difficult Story

Architecture Review: The National Museum of African-American History Tells a Difficult Story

by EDWIN SLIPEK

Jan. 3, 2017 0
Election Memes: Tim Kaine, America's Dad-in-Chief

Election Memes: Tim Kaine, America's Dad-in-Chief

by JACKIE KRUSZEWSKI

Jan. 3, 2017 0
Gone in a Year: the Richmond Homicide Victims of 2016

Gone in a Year: the Richmond Homicide Victims of 2016

by JASON ROOP

Jan. 3, 2017 0
Click here for more

Blogs

Short Order

Rick Astley is Never Gonna Give It Up

Rick Astley is Never Gonna Give It Up

The singer is coming to Richmond ... for the beer?

by Brandon Fox

Jan. 9, 2017 0

Studio

Footlights

Footlights

Lisa Kotula, of 5th Wall's "Luna Gale," on motherhood in art and in life.

by Claire Boswell

Jan. 8, 2017 1

RVA Growler

Richmond's Buskey Cider Stretches the Way You Think About Cider

Richmond's Buskey Cider Stretches the Way You Think About Cider

by Brandon Fox

Dec. 9, 2016 2

The Lens

Behind the Photo: Manchester Construction

Behind the Photo: Manchester Construction

by Scott Elmquist

Oct. 21, 2016 0

This Week's Issue

The latest issue of Style Weekly

Events Calendar

Mon
9 Tue
10 Wed
11 Thu
12 Fri
13 Sat
14 Sun
15

Submit an event

Find a Restaurant

Connect with Style Weekly

Slideshows

more slideshows »

Newsletter Sign-Up

The Flash
The Bite
The Scoop

Most Popular Stories

 

Other Publications

2016+Healthy+Aging
Richmond+360+%28Other%29

Style Weekly's mission is to provide smart, witty and tenacious coverage of Richmond. Our editorial team strives to reveal Richmond's true identity through unflinching journalism, incisive writing, thoughtful criticism, arresting photography and sophisticated presentation.

We make sense of the news; pursue those in power; explore the city's arts and culture; open windows on provocative ideas; and help readers know Richmond through its people. We give readers the information to make intelligent decisions.

Copyright © 2017 Style Weekly
Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion
All rights reserved
Powered by Foundation