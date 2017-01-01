Style Weekly

Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion
Game Review: Resident Evil 7 Biohazard

Game Review: Resident Evil 7 Biohazard

One of gaming's original haunted houses is still grimy after all these years.

by COLBY ROGERS

Jan. 27, 2017 0
Virginia Senate Moves to Regulate Late-Night Liquor

Virginia Senate Moves to Regulate Late-Night Liquor

by JACKIE KRUSZEWSKI

Jan. 26, 2017 9
Scream Much Lately?

Scream Much Lately?

VMFA's Jasper Johns and Edvard Munch Exhibit Free For Next Three Sundays

by STAFF

Jan. 26, 2017 1
Venture Richmond Names New Executive Director

Venture Richmond Names New Executive Director

Lisa Sims takes over, starting today.

by STAFF REPORT

Jan. 26, 2017 0
Lustful Red Panda Escapes from Virginia Zoo

Lustful Red Panda Escapes from Virginia Zoo

by MICHAEL RYAN

Jan. 25, 2017 0
VCU Releases Rodney the Ram Emoji Set

VCU Releases Rodney the Ram Emoji Set

by COLBY ROGERS

Jan. 24, 2017 4
Virginia Lawmakers Considering Airbnb Bill With $10,000 Fine for Illegal Renting

Virginia Lawmakers Considering Airbnb Bill With $10,000 Fine for Illegal Renting

by MARY BETH GAHAN

Jan. 24, 2017 12
Hard Working Americans and SteelDrivers Headline Dominion Riverrock 2017

Hard Working Americans and SteelDrivers Headline Dominion Riverrock 2017

by STAFF

Jan. 24, 2017 0
The Pixies Returning To The National In May

The Pixies Returning To The National In May

by STAFF

Jan. 24, 2017 0
Battery-Powered Bikes Make Their Richmond Debut

Battery-Powered Bikes Make Their Richmond Debut

by JACKIE KRUSZEWSKI

Jan. 24, 2017 5
Peach in a Pear Tree's New Midlothian Bakery Is a Sweet Expansion

Peach in a Pear Tree's New Midlothian Bakery Is a Sweet Expansion

by BRANDON FOX

Jan. 24, 2017 2
Preview: Big Changes Are Underway at Ashland Coffee and Tea

Preview: Big Changes Are Underway at Ashland Coffee and Tea

by BRENT BALDWIN

Jan. 24, 2017 1
A Neighborhood Friend, Shot Through Her Window

A Neighborhood Friend, Shot Through Her Window

Remembering Karon Williams, who was killed Sunday.

by JACKIE KRUSZEWSKI

Jan. 24, 2017 1
Theater Review: "The Top of Bravery" Explores the First African-American to Play a Leading Role on Broadway

Theater Review: "The Top of Bravery" Explores the First African-American to Play a Leading Role on Broadway

by RICH GRISET

Jan. 24, 2017 0
Theater Review: "Luna Gale" Offers Slippery Stories of Family Redemption

Theater Review: "Luna Gale" Offers Slippery Stories of Family Redemption

by CLAIRE BOSWELL

Jan. 24, 2017 0
What It Was Like to Watch Ricky Gray Be Executed

What It Was Like to Watch Ricky Gray Be Executed

by GARY A. HARKI

Jan. 24, 2017 7
Short Order

Weekly Food Notes: New Brews, Out-of-Town Openings + More

Weekly Food Notes: New Brews, Out-of-Town Openings + More

by Brandon Fox

Jan. 25, 2017 1

Studio

Pick: Our House Farewell Show at the Camel on Jan. 28

Pick: Our House Farewell Show at the Camel on Jan. 28

Mitch Kordella talks about the future of DIY spaces in RVA.

by Shannon Cleary

Jan. 27, 2017 0

The Lens

Behind the Photo: Manchester Construction

Behind the Photo: Manchester Construction

by Scott Elmquist

Oct. 21, 2016 0

