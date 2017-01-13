Style Weekly

Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion
1 2
Preview: Starr Foster's Transformative "Levitate" Returns This Weekend

Preview: Starr Foster's Transformative "Levitate" Returns This Weekend

by LEA MARSHALL

Jan. 13, 2017 0
Q&A: Jack Berry Heads South

Q&A: Jack Berry Heads South

Takes Petersburg gig to help “right the ship.”

by JACKIE KRUSZEWSKI

Jan. 11, 2017 0
Virginia ABC Opens Lottery for Limited-Release Elijah Craig Bourbon

Virginia ABC Opens Lottery for Limited-Release Elijah Craig Bourbon

by KATHERINE HAFNER

Jan. 11, 2017 0
Richmond's Largely New Elected Officials Confront One of the City’s Most Pressing Issues

Richmond's Largely New Elected Officials Confront One of the City’s Most Pressing Issues

by JACKIE KRUSZEWSKI

Jan. 10, 2017 1
Preview: With Flora, Two Richmond Southern Food Heavy Hitters Hope to Branch Out

Preview: With Flora, Two Richmond Southern Food Heavy Hitters Hope to Branch Out

by BRANDON FOX

Jan. 10, 2017 1
Richmond's Dharma Bombs Put Some Honk in Their Bluegrass

Richmond's Dharma Bombs Put Some Honk in Their Bluegrass

by JOSEPH MCSPADDEN

Jan. 10, 2017 0
Movie Review: Scorsese’s Long-Simmering "Silence" Lives Up to Its Title

Movie Review: Scorsese’s Long-Simmering "Silence" Lives Up to Its Title

by NICHOLAS EMME

Jan. 10, 2017 0
A Book and Movie Discussion Group Brings Richmond Horror Lovers Together

A Book and Movie Discussion Group Brings Richmond Horror Lovers Together

by KAREN NEWTON

Jan. 10, 2017 0
Opinion: Maybe It's Time Chesterfield Elected Its Own Mayor

Opinion: Maybe It's Time Chesterfield Elected Its Own Mayor

by NANCY FINCH

Jan. 10, 2017 8
All of Our Richmond Food Reviews From 2016

All of Our Richmond Food Reviews From 2016

Progress in the local food and drink scene continues, unabated. So we're guessing there's a few places you might have missed.

by COLBY ROGERS

Jan. 10, 2017 0
Former Inmates Get Free Tattoo Removal at Henrico Business

Former Inmates Get Free Tattoo Removal at Henrico Business

by JACKIE KRUSZEWSKI

Jan. 10, 2017 2
Unprompted: A Post-Mortem on 2016

Unprompted: A Post-Mortem on 2016

by GENE COX

Jan. 10, 2017 0
4 Local Service Ideas for MLK Day in Richmond

4 Local Service Ideas for MLK Day in Richmond

by RACHEL MARSH

Jan. 10, 2017 0
Event Pick: Break It Down: Food and Music Panel Discussion with Questlove at the VMFA

Event Pick: Break It Down: Food and Music Panel Discussion with Questlove at the VMFA

Jan. 15
Jan. 10, 2017 0
Event Pick: Nerve: Stories of Queer Resilience at Richmond Triangle Players

Event Pick: Nerve: Stories of Queer Resilience at Richmond Triangle Players

Jan. 15 and 22
Jan. 10, 2017 0
Event Pick: The March on Monument

Event Pick: The March on Monument

Jan. 14
Jan. 10, 2017 0
Click here for more

Blogs

Short Order

Rick Astley is Never Gonna Give It Up

Rick Astley is Never Gonna Give It Up

The singer is coming to Richmond ... for the beer?

by Brandon Fox

Jan. 9, 2017 1

Studio

Preview: Afro-Zen Allstars Album Release Parties

Preview: Afro-Zen Allstars Album Release Parties

by Peter McElhinney

Jan. 12, 2017 0

RVA Growler

Richmond's Buskey Cider Stretches the Way You Think About Cider

Richmond's Buskey Cider Stretches the Way You Think About Cider

by Brandon Fox

Dec. 9, 2016 2

The Lens

Behind the Photo: Manchester Construction

Behind the Photo: Manchester Construction

by Scott Elmquist

Oct. 21, 2016 0

This Week's Issue

The latest issue of Style Weekly

Events Calendar

Fri
13 Sat
14 Sun
15 Mon
16 Tue
17 Wed
18 Thu
19

Submit an event

Find a Restaurant

Connect with Style Weekly

Slideshows

more slideshows »

Newsletter Sign-Up

The Flash
The Bite
The Scoop

Most Popular Stories

 

Other Publications

2016+Healthy+Aging
Richmond+360+%28Other%29

Style Weekly's mission is to provide smart, witty and tenacious coverage of Richmond. Our editorial team strives to reveal Richmond's true identity through unflinching journalism, incisive writing, thoughtful criticism, arresting photography and sophisticated presentation.

We make sense of the news; pursue those in power; explore the city's arts and culture; open windows on provocative ideas; and help readers know Richmond through its people. We give readers the information to make intelligent decisions.

Copyright © 2017 Style Weekly
Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion
All rights reserved
Powered by Foundation